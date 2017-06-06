Computex Taipei draws record number of buyers, tech professionals

Computex Taipei, one of the world’s leading information and communication technology expos, wrapped up June 3 in northern Taiwan, attracting a record number of buyers and high-tech professionals from around the world.



Co-organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the five-day event welcomed 41,378 international visitors from 167 countries, up 1 percent from last year. Of the leading visitor source countries, Thailand topped the growth list with a gain of 30.63 percent, followed by Indonesia at 22.52 percent, India at 20.86 percent and Vietnam at 20.44 percent.



According to TAITRA, a reason for the success of this year’s exhibition is its lineup of must-experience activities such as product launches, more than 100 forums and keynote speeches by industry leaders and 955 one-on-one procurement sessions linking 181 major international buyers with 297 exhibitors.



TAITRA President and CEO Walter M. S. Yeh said June 3 that the expo has experienced a positive transformation over the past two years and is in lockstep with the latest global technology developments and trends.



One of these was the May 30 to June 1 InnoVEX, a platform for startups offering networking events like demonstrations, forums, pitch contests and matchmaking. Launched by TAITRA in 2016, the second edition chalked up 14,977 visits, an increase of 36 percent year on year.



Yeh said such a result reaffirms Computex Taipei’s value as a first-class venue for Taiwan to flex its ICT muscle, as well as generate opportunities for local firms and fostering global high-tech ecosystems.



Launched in 1981, Computex Taipei is considered one of the world’s big three technology exhibitions alongside CeBit in Germany and Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. It is widely credited as playing a key role in building Taiwan into a strategic destination for companies and investors around the world seeking partners in the global ICT sector.