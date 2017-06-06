  1. Home
Taiwan Headline News

Top headlines across Taiwan on June 6, 2017

By Central News Agency
2017/06/06

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, June 6 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Seven nations cut diplomatic ties with Oatar in a single day
@China Times: Universities will not raise tuition this year
@Liberty Times: Competitive bidding required for offshore wind power procurement
@Apple Daily: University student found guilty of adultery for having affair with married lecturer
@Economic Daily News: Strong third quarters expected for AUO, Innolux
@Commercial Times: Majority shareholders of 60 companies become biggest stock market winners
