Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 6 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Seven nations cut diplomatic ties with Oatar in a single day
@China Times: Universities will not raise tuition this year
@Liberty Times: Competitive bidding required for offshore wind power procurement
@Apple Daily: University student found guilty of adultery for having affair with married lecturer
@Economic Daily News: Strong third quarters expected for AUO, Innolux
@Commercial Times: Majority shareholders of 60 companies become biggest stock market winners
