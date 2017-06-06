Fire breaks out at Hess English cram school's HQ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A fire broke out yesterday on the top floor of the headquarters of the well-known English cram school Hess (何嘉仁美語), which is located at Minquan East Road Section 2 directly across from Xingtian Temple in Taipei's Zhongshan District.

The fire was was first reported at 3 a.m. yesterday morning on the 12th floor of the building housing the corporate office and training center for the American English cram school Hess, and the blaze was extinguished within 30 minutes. There were no staff trapped in the building and no injuries were reported.

The fire department dispatched 22 fire trucks, three ambulances, and 71 rescue personnel, reported CNA. When firefighters arrived on the scene they discovered that smoke was bellowing from the 12th floor of the famous English cram school. A ladder truck was deployed, however as it was in the early morning hours before the school had opened, no one was trapped inside.

According to a preliminary investigation, the fire broke out in the open air garden on the roof of the building. Most of the damage occurred to decoration and debris on the roof and covered an area of 200 square meters. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hess is well known among the expat community in Taiwan as it is often one of the first children's English tutoring schools foreigners work at when arriving in the country due to its large recruitment and training programs.

Cram schools have been in the spotlight lately due to the case of a Taiwanese writer who committed suicide a decade after being raped by her Taiwanese cram school teacher. This has lead to new legislation tightening restrictions for cram school teachers, including foreigners, though no foreign nationals had been associated with the scandalous case.