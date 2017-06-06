BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

  1. Home
2017/06/06 08:49
Argentine Football Standings
Primera Division, Torneo Inicial
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 27 16 8 3 54 22 56
River Plate 27 15 7 5 48 25 52
Banfield 27 16 3 8 38 30 51
San Lorenzo 27 15 4 8 43 32 49
Newell's 27 14 6 7 38 25 48
Estudiantes 27 13 8 6 41 26 47
Independiente 26 12 9 5 32 20 45
Lanus 27 13 6 8 32 23 45
Racing Club 26 14 3 9 43 36 45
Colon 27 13 6 8 30 23 45
Rosario Central 27 11 9 7 35 24 42
Talleres 27 11 7 9 31 25 40
Defensa y Justicia 26 11 7 8 23 19 40
Gimnasia 27 10 7 10 23 23 37
Godoy Cruz 27 11 4 12 30 31 37
Atletico Rafaela 27 10 6 11 28 25 36
Olimpo 27 8 9 10 31 29 33
Temperley 27 9 6 12 27 35 33
Santa Fe 27 8 8 11 24 33 32
San Martin 27 7 11 9 26 36 32
Velez Sarsfield 27 9 5 13 25 38 32
Atletico Tucuman 27 8 7 12 32 35 31
Patronato Parana 27 7 9 11 26 36 30
Huracan 27 5 10 12 22 28 25
Tigre 27 6 7 14 29 41 25
Sarmiento 27 6 7 14 26 41 25
Aldosivi 26 5 9 12 14 31 24
Arsenal 27 6 5 16 22 45 23
Quilmes 27 6 5 16 15 39 23
Belgrano 27 4 10 13 19 31 22
Tuesday, May 30

Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0

Wednesday, May 31

Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3

Friday, June 2

Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0

Saturday, June 3

Godoy Cruz 0, Atletico Rafaela 2

Tigre 0, Velez Sarsfield 3

Temperley 2, Talleres 1

Rosario Central 0, Colon 0

Santa Fe 2, Newell's 1

Lanus 1, Estudiantes 0

Sunday, June 4

San Lorenzo 2, River Plate 1

Gimnasia 1, Banfield 2

Belgrano 1, Arsenal 2

Olimpo 3, Huracan 1

Atletico Tucuman 1, San Martin 2

Boca Juniors 3, Independiente 0

Monday, June 5

Quilmes 0, Patronato Parana 1

Tuesday, June 6

Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT

Sunday, June 11

Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT

Independiente vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT

Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT

Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 2100 GMT

River Plate vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT

Banfield vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT

Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT

Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT

Newell's vs. Lanus 2100 GMT

Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT

San Martin vs. Temperley 2100 GMT

Colon vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT