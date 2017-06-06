BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA Pts
|Boca Juniors
|27 16
|8
|3
|54
|22
|56
|River Plate
|27 15
|7
|5
|48
|25
|52
|Banfield
|27 16
|3
|8
|38
|30
|51
|San Lorenzo
|27 15
|4
|8
|43
|32
|49
|Newell's
|27 14
|6
|7
|38
|25
|48
|Estudiantes
|27 13
|8
|6
|41
|26
|47
|Independiente
|26 12
|9
|5
|32
|20
|45
|Lanus
|27 13
|6
|8
|32
|23
|45
|Racing Club
|26 14
|3
|9
|43
|36
|45
|Colon
|27 13
|6
|8
|30
|23
|45
|Rosario Central
|27 11
|9
|7
|35
|24
|42
|Talleres
|27 11
|7
|9
|31
|25
|40
|Defensa y Justicia 26 11
|7
|8
|23
|19
|40
|Gimnasia
|27 10
|7 10
|23
|23
|37
|Godoy Cruz
|27 11
|4 12
|30
|31
|37
|Atletico Rafaela
|27 10
|6 11
|28
|25
|36
|Olimpo
|27
|8
|9 10
|31
|29
|33
|Temperley
|27
|9
|6 12
|27
|35
|33
|Santa Fe
|27
|8
|8 11
|24
|33
|32
|San Martin
|27
|7 11
|9
|26
|36
|32
|Velez Sarsfield
|27
|9
|5 13
|25
|38
|32
|Atletico Tucuman
|27
|8
|7 12
|32
|35
|31
|Patronato Parana
|27
|7
|9 11
|26
|36
|30
|Huracan
|27
|5 10 12
|22
|28
|25
|Tigre
|27
|6
|7 14
|29
|41
|25
|Sarmiento
|27
|6
|7 14
|26
|41
|25
|Aldosivi
|26
|5
|9 12
|14
|31
|24
|Arsenal
|27
|6
|5 16
|22
|45
|23
|Quilmes
|27
|6
|5 16
|15
|39
|23
|Belgrano
|27
|4 10 13
|19
|31
|22
|Tuesday, May 30
Velez Sarsfield 0, Quilmes 0
|Wednesday, May 31
Atletico Tucuman 0, River Plate 3
|Friday, June 2
Sarmiento 1, Defensa y Justicia 0
|Saturday, June 3
Godoy Cruz 0, Atletico Rafaela 2
Tigre 0, Velez Sarsfield 3
Temperley 2, Talleres 1
Rosario Central 0, Colon 0
Santa Fe 2, Newell's 1
Lanus 1, Estudiantes 0
|Sunday, June 4
San Lorenzo 2, River Plate 1
Gimnasia 1, Banfield 2
Belgrano 1, Arsenal 2
Olimpo 3, Huracan 1
Atletico Tucuman 1, San Martin 2
Boca Juniors 3, Independiente 0
|Monday, June 5
Quilmes 0, Patronato Parana 1
|Tuesday, June 6
Racing Club vs. Aldosivi 0015 GMT
|Sunday, June 11
Huracan vs. Santa Fe 2100 GMT
Independiente vs. Olimpo 2100 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 2100 GMT
Atletico Rafaela vs. Quilmes 2100 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Boca Juniors 2100 GMT
Patronato Parana vs. Tigre 2100 GMT
River Plate vs. Racing Club 2100 GMT
Banfield vs. Rosario Central 2100 GMT
Talleres vs. Gimnasia 2100 GMT
Arsenal vs. Godoy Cruz 2100 GMT
Estudiantes vs. Belgrano 2100 GMT
Newell's vs. Lanus 2100 GMT
Velez Sarsfield vs. Sarmiento 2100 GMT
San Martin vs. Temperley 2100 GMT
Colon vs. San Lorenzo 2100 GMT