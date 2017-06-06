Last officer still in hospital after shootout recovering

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities say the last of three Laredo police officers wounded during a shootout with a murder suspect is showing improvement.

Laredo police say Officer Agapito Perez was moved Monday from intensive care to a regular room at University Hospital in San Antonio. A police spokesman says Perez is walking in small increments and is showing a positive attitude that is aiding his recovery.

Officer Mario Casares was discharged from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio on Sunday. Officer Arturo Vela was also discharged from University Hospital on Sunday.

Authorities had tracked Antonio Geraldo Rodriguez to a Laredo convenience store, where a shootout ensued, killing Rodriguez and wounding the three officers. Rodriguez was wanted in the fatal shooting of his girlfriend.