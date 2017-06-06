Democrats press Trump nominee for answer on vetting of Flynn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional aides say Senate Democrats are pressing the Tennessee businessman President Donald Trump nominated to be ambassador to Japan for answers about the vetting of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

William Hagerty served as director of presidential appointments for Trump's transition team. One aide says the Democrats want to know "who knew what and when" about Flynn's background.

The aides were not authorized to speak publicly and requested anonymity.

Trump fired Flynn in February for misleading White House officials about his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Sen. Chris Coons says "questions for the record" were sent to Hagerty before Congress left for a Memorial Day break.

The Delaware Democrat says, "I think how his nomination proceeds will in some part depend upon what those answers are."