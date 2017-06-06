Senate GOP aiming for vote this month on health legislation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate GOP leaders say they hope to vote as soon as this month on major health care legislation even though significant disagreements remain.

It remains uncertain whether leadership will be able to round up enough votes to pass a bill. But after seven years of debate key Senate Republicans say it's time to vote and move on.

The House last month narrowly passed its version of legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama's health care law. Senate Republicans have rejected the House bill but have been struggling to come to agreement on a version of their own.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota, a member of Senate Republican leadership, says the hope is to vote this month.