  1. Home
  2. World

What happened in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial

By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 06:05

Bill Cosby, center, returns to the courtroom after a break in his sexual assault trial inside the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norri

Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam, right, walks out of the courtroom with Bill Cosby, center, inside the Montgomery County Courthouse durin

Lead defense lawyer Brian McMonagle arrives for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on Monday, June 5

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Key developments in Bill Cosby's sexual-assault trial on Monday:

PROSECUTION OPENING STATEMENT: Assistant District Attorney Kristen Feden used Cosby's words against him, citing a deposition he gave in accuser Andrea Constand's 2005 civil lawsuit in which he acknowledged giving her pills and penetrating her with his fingers as she lay on a couch at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Feden told jurors Constand "couldn't say no."

DEFENSE OPENING STATEMENT: Defense lawyer Brian McMonagle attacked Constand's credibility and disputed she was incapacitated, saying Cosby gave her a cold and allergy medicine only after she complained she couldn't sleep.

WHO'S IN COURT: Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam , who played Cosby's youngest daughter, Rudy Huxtable, on "The Cosby Show," accompanied him into court to show support. Cosby tweeted his thanks and said she #CameToCourtToHearTheTruth.

ON THE STAND: Kelly Johnson, who testified Cosby drugged and assaulted her at a Los Angeles hotel bungalow two decades ago.

QUOTE: "I felt embarrassed because I had a secret about the biggest celebrity in the world at the time and it was just me, just my word against his, and I was very afraid." — Johnson, on why she waited to come forward.