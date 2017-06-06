Mexican, US legislators meet on NAFTA, security, trade

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico once jealously guarded its oil and energy industries from U.S. interference, but now U.S. legislators say they sense Mexico wants to include the energy sector in a re-negotiation of the North American Free Trade Accord.

A delegation of U.S. congressmen spoke Monday after visiting Mexican counterparts as part of the Inter-parliamentary Group.

The trade accord known as NAFTA didn't include the energy sector when it went into effect in 1994. But Mexico has since become a major importer of U.S. natural gas and gasoline, and now apparently wants that trade brought under NAFTA. U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to re-negotiate the treaty.

U.S. shale gas now powers many Mexican factories, and some Mexican officials worry that the Trump administration might do something to interrupt the flow of gas.