Republican congressman decries 'war with Islamic horror'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Republican congressman from Louisiana says a terror attack in London over the weekend shows that the free world "is at war with Islamic horror" and says "radicalized Islamic suspects" should be hunted down and killed.

Rep. Clay Higgins says in a Facebook post: "Kill them all. For the sake of all that is good and righteous. Kill them all."

Higgins, a former sheriff's captain known as the "Cajun John Wayne," was elected to Congress last year representing southwest and south central Louisiana.

He said in a statement late Monday that he has "never been accused of being politically correct," adding: "I call things the way I see them. ... This is about prioritizing national security and protecting American lives. Every measure must be taken to eliminate radical Islamic terrorism."