AP FACT CHECK: Pruitt blows smoke over coal jobs and climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's environmental chief has been trying to clear the air about why his boss is pulling out of the Paris climate accord. But an AP Fact Check finds that some of the claims he's making are about as solid as smoke.

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt made a series of television appearances over the weekend to defend Trump's agenda on climate change and jobs.

Pruitt credited Trump with creating 50,000 coal jobs over the last seven months, including 7,000 new jobs in May. That's wildly off, according to federal statistics.

Pruitt also misstated the terms of the Paris deal and once again refused to answer directly whether he thinks man-made carbon emissions are the primary cause of global warming.