Pence welcomes Montenegro leader to White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is welcoming the prime minister of Montenegro, who had a close encounter with President Donald Trump during the president's overseas trip last month.

Pence is meeting at the White House with Dusko Markovic, whom Trump pushed past to get to the front of the group at NATO's new headquarters in Brussels last month.

Video of the incident spread on social networks, but Markovic later called it a "harmless situation."

Montenegro became NATO's 29th member on Monday.

Markovic says in Washington that "this is a great day for Montenegro." He says that with the country's accession to NATO, Montenegro "again becomes a part of global politics."