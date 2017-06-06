Russia beat Hungary 3-0 in friendly but Zobnin injured

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Russia cruised past Hungary 3-0 in a warmup for the Confederations Cup, but lost a key midfielder to injury on Monday.

Roman Zobnin was taken off on a stretcher in severe pain after 33 minutes with what team staff suspected was a knee ligament injury.

If Zobnin isn't fit for the tournament, he'll join fellow midfielder Alan Dzagoev and forward Artyom Dzyuba among the hosts' injury absentees.

Forward Fyodor Smolov picked up the ball on the right flank, beat two Hungarian defenders as he cut inside, then hit the ball past goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Hungary's Marton Eppel gifted Russia its second with a 40th-minute own goal at a corner.

Substitute Dmitry Poloz made it 3-0 in the 89th with a deflected shot.