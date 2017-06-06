Champions Trophy: Bangladesh vs Australia Scoreboard

LONDON (AP) — Scoreboard on Monday in the Champions Trophy Group A match between Bangladesh and Australia at The Oval:
|Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c Hazlewood b Starc 95
Soumya Sarkar c Wade b Hazlewood 3
Imrul Kayes c Finch b Cummins 6
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Henriques 9
Shakib Al Hasan lbw b Head 29
Sabbir Rahman c Smith b Zampa 8
Mahmudullah b Zampa 8
Mehedi Hasan Miraz b Starc 14
Mashrafe Mortaza b Starc 0
Rubel Hossain b Starc 0
Mustafizur Rahman not out 1
Extras: (6lb, 3w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 182
Overs: 44.3
Fall of wickets: 1-22, 2-37, 3-53, 4-122, 5-141, 6-153, 7-181, 8-181, 9-181, 10-182.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 8.3-2-29-4, Josh Hazlewood 10-0-40-1, Pat Cummins 8-1-22-1, Travis Head 8-0-33-1, Moises Henriques 5-0-30-1, Adam Zampa 4-1-13-2, Glenn Maxwell 1-0-9-0.
|Australia
David Warner not out 40
Aaron Finch lbw b Hossain 19
Steve Smith not out 22
Extras: (1lb, 1w) 2
TOTAL: (for 1 wicket) 83
Overs: 16
Did not bat: Moises Henriques, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Fall of wickets: 1-45
Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 5-0-27-0, Mashrafe Mortaza 6-0-30-0, Rubel Hossain 4-0-21-1, Mehedi Hasan Miraz 1-0-4-0.
Result: No result (rain).
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand, and Nigel Llong, England.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.