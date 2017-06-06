Politics fuels cable news surge, but not network news

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration has been a boon for the cable news networks each night. But that hasn't been the case for the broadcast evening news programs, where a slump in viewership contributed to Scott Pelley losing his job last week as anchor of the "CBS Evening News."

CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC spend much of their prime-time hours dissecting President Donald Trump's every move and people on all sides of the political spectrum can't seem to get enough. With the same material to cover, nightly news shows at ABC, CBS and NBC were down a collective 4 percent in viewers this season.

Experts say the cable networks have adeptly packaged politics as entertainment, appealing to the passionate and partisan.