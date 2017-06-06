  1. Home
  2. World

French Open Road

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/06 02:01
Men
Andy Murray (1)

First Round — def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round — def. Martin Klizan, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Third Round — def. Juan Martin del Potro (29), 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Kei Nishikori (8).

Novak Djokovic (2)

First Round — def. Marcel Granollers, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Joao Sousa, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Diego Schwartzman, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Fourth Round — def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (19), 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Dominic Thiem (6).

Stan Wawrinka (3)

First Round — def. Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Second Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.

Third Round — def. Fabio Fognini (28), 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (15), 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Marin Cilic (7).

Rafael Nadal (4)

First Round — def. Benoit Paire, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.

Second Round — def. Robin Haase, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.

Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (17), 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (20).

Dominic Thiem (6)

First Round — def. Bernard Tomic, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Simone Bolelli, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Steve Jonnson (25), 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Horacio Zeballos, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Novak Djokovic (2).

Marin Cilic (7)

First Round — def. Ernests Gulbis, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Konstantin Kravchuk, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Feliciano Lopez, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 3-0, retired.

Quarterfinals — vs. Stan Wawrinka (3).

Kei Nishikori (8)

First Round — def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Second Round — def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Third Round — def. Chung Hyeon, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Fernando Verdasco, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — vs. Andy Murray (1).

Pablo Carreno Busta (20)

First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Taro Daniel, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.

Third Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Milos Raonic (5), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6.

Quarterfinals — vs. Rafael Nadal (4).

Women
Karolina Pliskova (2)

First Round — def. Zheng Saisai, 7-5, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Carina Witthoeft, 7-5, 6-1.

Fourth Round — def. Veronica Cepeda Royg, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Garcia (28).

Simona Halep (3)

First Round — def. Jana Cepelova, 6-2, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Daria Kasatkina (26), 6-0, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Carla Suarez Navarro (21), 6-1, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Elina Svitolina (5).

Elina Svitolina (5)

First Round — def. Yaroslava Shvedova, 6-4, 6-3.

Second Round — def. Tsvetana Pironkova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Magda Linette, 6-4, 7-5.

Fourth Round — def. Petra Martic, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Quarterfinals — vs. Simona Halep (3).

Caroline Wozniacki (11)

First Round — def. Jaimee Fourlis, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Francoise Abanda, 6-0, 6-0.

Third Round — def. CiCi Bellis, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Fourth Round — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — vs. Jelena Ostapenko.

Kristina Mladenovic (13)

First Round — def. Jennifer Brady, 3-6, 6-3, 9-7.

Second Round — def. Sara Errani, 6-2, 6-3.

Third Round — def. Shelby Rogers, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.

Fourth Round — def. Garbine Muguruza (4), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Quarterfinals — vs. Timea Bacsinszky (30).

Caroline Garcia (28)

First Round — def. Nao Hibino, 6-2, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Chloe Paquet, 7-5, 6-4.

Third Round — def. Hsieh Su-wei, 6-4, 4-6, 9-7.

Fourth Round — def. Alize Cornet, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Garcia (28).

Timea Bacsinszky (30)

First Round — def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2.

Fourth Round — def. Venus Williams (10), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.

Quarterfinals — vs. Kristina Mladenovic (13).

Jelena Ostapenko

First Round — def. Louisa Chirico, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Second Round — def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 6-2.

Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-4.

Fourth Round — def. Sam Stosur (23), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Wozniacki (11).