French Open Road

|Men
|Andy Murray (1)
First Round — def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.
Second Round — def. Martin Klizan, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Third Round — def. Juan Martin del Potro (29), 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0.
Fourth Round — def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Kei Nishikori (8).
|Novak Djokovic (2)
First Round — def. Marcel Granollers, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Joao Sousa, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Diego Schwartzman, 5-7, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Fourth Round — def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (19), 7-6 (5), 6-1, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — vs. Dominic Thiem (6).
|Stan Wawrinka (3)
First Round — def. Jozef Kovalik, 6-2, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Second Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 7-5.
Third Round — def. Fabio Fognini (28), 7-6 (2), 6-0, 6-2.
Fourth Round — def. Gael Monfils (15), 7-5, 7-6 (7), 6-2.
Quarterfinals — vs. Marin Cilic (7).
|Rafael Nadal (4)
First Round — def. Benoit Paire, 6-1, 6-4, 6-1.
Second Round — def. Robin Haase, 6-1, 6-4, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-0, 6-1, 6-0.
Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (17), 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — vs. Pablo Carreno Busta (20).
|Dominic Thiem (6)
First Round — def. Bernard Tomic, 6-4, 6-0, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Simone Bolelli, 7-5, 6-1, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Steve Jonnson (25), 6-1, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Horacio Zeballos, 6-1, 6-3, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — vs. Novak Djokovic (2).
|Marin Cilic (7)
First Round — def. Ernests Gulbis, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Konstantin Kravchuk, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Feliciano Lopez, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Kevin Anderson, 6-3, 3-0, retired.
Quarterfinals — vs. Stan Wawrinka (3).
|Kei Nishikori (8)
First Round — def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.
Second Round — def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (5).
Third Round — def. Chung Hyeon, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Fernando Verdasco, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.
Quarterfinals — vs. Andy Murray (1).
|Pablo Carreno Busta (20)
First Round — def. Florian Mayer, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Taro Daniel, 7-5, 6-4, 4-6, 6-0.
Third Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Milos Raonic (5), 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4, 8-6.
Quarterfinals — vs. Rafael Nadal (4).
|Women
|Karolina Pliskova (2)
First Round — def. Zheng Saisai, 7-5, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Carina Witthoeft, 7-5, 6-1.
Fourth Round — def. Veronica Cepeda Royg, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Garcia (28).
|Simona Halep (3)
First Round — def. Jana Cepelova, 6-2, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Tatjana Maria, 6-4, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Daria Kasatkina (26), 6-0, 7-5.
Fourth Round — def. Carla Suarez Navarro (21), 6-1, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — vs. Elina Svitolina (5).
|Elina Svitolina (5)
First Round — def. Yaroslava Shvedova, 6-4, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Tsvetana Pironkova, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Magda Linette, 6-4, 7-5.
Fourth Round — def. Petra Martic, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Quarterfinals — vs. Simona Halep (3).
|Caroline Wozniacki (11)
First Round — def. Jaimee Fourlis, 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Francoise Abanda, 6-0, 6-0.
Third Round — def. CiCi Bellis, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (8), 6-1, 4-6, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — vs. Jelena Ostapenko.
|Kristina Mladenovic (13)
First Round — def. Jennifer Brady, 3-6, 6-3, 9-7.
Second Round — def. Sara Errani, 6-2, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Shelby Rogers, 7-5, 4-6, 8-6.
Fourth Round — def. Garbine Muguruza (4), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — vs. Timea Bacsinszky (30).
|Caroline Garcia (28)
First Round — def. Nao Hibino, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Chloe Paquet, 7-5, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Hsieh Su-wei, 6-4, 4-6, 9-7.
Fourth Round — def. Alize Cornet, 6-2, 6-4.
|Timea Bacsinszky (30)
First Round — def. Sara Sorribes Tormo, 6-1, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Madison Brengle, 6-0, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Ons Jabeur, 6-2, 6-2.
Fourth Round — def. Venus Williams (10), 5-7, 6-2, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — vs. Kristina Mladenovic (13).
|Jelena Ostapenko
First Round — def. Louisa Chirico, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Monica Puig, 6-3, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-1, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Sam Stosur (23), 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Caroline Wozniacki (11).