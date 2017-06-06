Netanyahu: Israel to keep security control over West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will maintain security control over the entirety of the West Bank, with or without a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Netanyahu spoke Monday at a ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Mideast War, when Israel captured the West Bank.

He says that Israel seeks "true peace" with its neighbors.

"For that reason, in any agreement, and even without an agreement, we will maintain security control over the entire territory west of the Jordan River," he said.

Israel defeated Egypt, Syria and Jordan in June 1967, capturing the West Bank, east Jerusalem, Gaza Strip, Golan Heights and Sinai Peninsula.

The Palestinians seek a future state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with east Jerusalem as its capital.