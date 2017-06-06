The Latest: Trump contradicts homeland security secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on AP Fact Checks (all times local):

3:25 p.m.

An AP Fact Check finds that President Donald Trump is contradicting his own homeland security secretary when it comes to whether Trump is seeking a travel ban.

Late last month Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly asserted that Trump's executive order on travel restrictions is "not a travel ban."

However, Trump tweeted after the weekend terror attack in London that, "We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!"

Trump tweeted about the travel restrictions again on Monday, saying he's calling it "what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN."

The administration has asked the Supreme Court to address the court decisions holding up Trump's plan. He seeks to bar entry temporarily of people from a half dozen Muslim-majority countries.

3 a.m.

The London attacks on the weekend and a deadly episode in the Philippines last week both prompted a visceral reaction from President Donald Trump, but not one based on facts.

An AP Fact Check finds that Trump may respond prematurely when terrorism is a possible — but unproved — culprit.

He got ahead of British authorities on the events unfolding in London's chaos and was wrong in blaming terrorism for last week's assault on a Philippine casino-hotel.