New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jun
|255.65
|255.75
|255.00
|255.45 Down 1.70
|Jul
|257.50
|257.55
|254.05
|255.75 Down 1.70
|Aug
|257.25
|257.25
|256.25
|256.40 Down 1.70
|Sep
|258.50
|258.50
|255.40
|257.00 Down 1.65
|Oct
|258.00
|258.00
|257.60
|257.60 Down 1.60
|Nov
|258.25 Down 1.55
|Dec
|259.30
|259.85
|257.00
|258.65 Down 1.55
|Jan
|258.45
|259.20
|258.45
|259.20 Down 1.50
|Feb
|259.60 Down 1.45
|Mar
|258.45
|260.20
|258.45
|259.85 Down 1.45
|Apr
|260.40 Down 1.50
|May
|259.95
|260.55
|259.95
|260.55 Down 1.50
|Jun
|261.00 Down 1.50
|Jul
|261.30 Down 1.50
|Aug
|261.70 Down 1.50
|Sep
|261.95 Down 1.50
|Oct
|262.20 Down 1.50
|Nov
|262.25 Down 1.50
|Dec
|262.25 Down 1.50
|Jan
|262.40 Down 1.50
|Feb
|262.50 Down 1.50
|Mar
|262.60 Down 1.50
|Apr
|262.65 Down 1.50
|May
|262.70 Down 1.50
|Jul
|262.75 Down 1.50
|Sep
|262.80 Down 1.50
|Dec
|262.90 Down 1.50
|Mar
|263.00 Down 1.50
|May
|263.05 Down 1.50
|Jul
|263.10 Down 1.50
|Sep
|263.15 Down 1.50
|Dec
|263.20 Down 1.50
|Mar
|263.25 Down 1.50
|May
|263.30 Down 1.50
|Jul
|263.35 Down 1.50
|Sep
|263.40 Down 1.50
|Dec
|263.45 Down 1.50
|Mar
|263.50 Down 1.50
|May
|263.55 Down 1.50