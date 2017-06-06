  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jun 255.65 255.75 255.00 255.45 Down 1.70
Jul 257.50 257.55 254.05 255.75 Down 1.70
Aug 257.25 257.25 256.25 256.40 Down 1.70
Sep 258.50 258.50 255.40 257.00 Down 1.65
Oct 258.00 258.00 257.60 257.60 Down 1.60
Nov 258.25 Down 1.55
Dec 259.30 259.85 257.00 258.65 Down 1.55
Jan 258.45 259.20 258.45 259.20 Down 1.50
Feb 259.60 Down 1.45
Mar 258.45 260.20 258.45 259.85 Down 1.45
Apr 260.40 Down 1.50
May 259.95 260.55 259.95 260.55 Down 1.50
Jun 261.00 Down 1.50
Jul 261.30 Down 1.50
Aug 261.70 Down 1.50
Sep 261.95 Down 1.50
Oct 262.20 Down 1.50
Nov 262.25 Down 1.50
Dec 262.25 Down 1.50
Jan 262.40 Down 1.50
Feb 262.50 Down 1.50
Mar 262.60 Down 1.50
Apr 262.65 Down 1.50
May 262.70 Down 1.50
Jul 262.75 Down 1.50
Sep 262.80 Down 1.50
Dec 262.90 Down 1.50
Mar 263.00 Down 1.50
May 263.05 Down 1.50
Jul 263.10 Down 1.50
Sep 263.15 Down 1.50
Dec 263.20 Down 1.50
Mar 263.25 Down 1.50
May 263.30 Down 1.50
Jul 263.35 Down 1.50
Sep 263.40 Down 1.50
Dec 263.45 Down 1.50
Mar 263.50 Down 1.50
May 263.55 Down 1.50