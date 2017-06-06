BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 2003 2005 1927 1988 Down 13 Sep 2015 2020 1944 2005 Down 12 Dec 2041 2042 1966 2026 Down 11 Mar 2065 2065 1993 2052 Down 9 May 2080 2080 2017 2069 Down 10 Jul 2091 2091 2034 2087 Down 10 Sep 2065 2104 2065 2104 Down 11 Dec 2101 2125 2086 2125 Down 10 Mar 2124 2147 2110 2147 Down 9 May 2150 2183 2150 2180 Up 2