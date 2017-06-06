BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|2003
|2005
|1927
|1988
|Down
|13
|Sep
|2015
|2020
|1944
|2005
|Down
|12
|Dec
|2041
|2042
|1966
|2026
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2065
|2065
|1993
|2052
|Down
|9
|May
|2080
|2080
|2017
|2069
|Down
|10
|Jul
|2091
|2091
|2034
|2087
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2065
|2104
|2065
|2104
|Down
|11
|Dec
|2101
|2125
|2086
|2125
|Down
|10
|Mar
|2124
|2147
|2110
|2147
|Down
|9
|May
|2150
|2183
|2150
|2180
|Up
|2