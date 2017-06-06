  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/06 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 126.05 129.45 125.70 128.45 Up 2.90
Sep 128.05 131.75 128.00 130.80 Up 2.90
Dec 132.05 135.20 131.55 134.30 Up 2.85
Mar 135.30 138.65 135.05 137.80 Up 2.90
May 137.65 140.90 137.35 140.00 Up 2.85
Jul 139.85 143.00 139.60 142.20 Up 2.85
Sep 141.95 145.00 141.65 144.20 Up 2.80
Dec 144.45 146.85 144.10 146.70 Up 2.80
Mar 146.90 149.15 146.90 149.15 Up 2.75
May 150.15 150.20 150.15 150.20 Up 2.75
Jul 151.10 151.25 151.10 151.25 Up 2.75
Sep 151.80 152.05 151.80 152.05 Up 2.85
Dec 153.00 153.30 153.00 153.30 Up 2.85
Mar 154.50 154.75 154.50 154.75 Up 2.85
May 154.75 Up 2.85