New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|126.05
|129.45
|125.70
|128.45
|Up
|2.90
|Sep
|128.05
|131.75
|128.00
|130.80
|Up
|2.90
|Dec
|132.05
|135.20
|131.55
|134.30
|Up
|2.85
|Mar
|135.30
|138.65
|135.05
|137.80
|Up
|2.90
|May
|137.65
|140.90
|137.35
|140.00
|Up
|2.85
|Jul
|139.85
|143.00
|139.60
|142.20
|Up
|2.85
|Sep
|141.95
|145.00
|141.65
|144.20
|Up
|2.80
|Dec
|144.45
|146.85
|144.10
|146.70
|Up
|2.80
|Mar
|146.90
|149.15
|146.90
|149.15
|Up
|2.75
|May
|150.15
|150.20
|150.15
|150.20
|Up
|2.75
|Jul
|151.10
|151.25
|151.10
|151.25
|Up
|2.75
|Sep
|151.80
|152.05
|151.80
|152.05
|Up
|2.85
|Dec
|153.00
|153.30
|153.00
|153.30
|Up
|2.85
|Mar
|154.50
|154.75
|154.50
|154.75
|Up
|2.85
|May
|154.75
|Up
|2.85