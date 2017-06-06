Australia chasing 183 victory target for win vs Australia

LONDON (AP) — Tamim Iqbal continued his strong batting form but Bangladesh could only set Australia a modest target of 183 in Group A of the Champions Trophy on Monday.

Tamim hit 128 in Bangladesh's opening loss to England last week and the opener starred again, falling just short of another century with an impressive 95 at the Oval.

But Bangladesh's total was the lowest first-innings score of the tournament so far and it may be that only the weather can prevent Australia securing their first victory of the campaign.

Mitchell Starc was the pick of the Australia attack with four for 29, including the all-important scalp of Tamim, but Adam Zampa also played his part with 2-13.

Australia endured frustration in the opening encounter after their match against New Zealand was washed out while Bangladesh's defeat to England means it needs a win to keep any hopes of qualification alive.