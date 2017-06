LONDON (AP) — Cheick Tiote, a former Newcastle and Ivory Coast midfielder, has died after collapsing in training with a Chinese team. He was 30.

Tiote joined Bejiing Enterprises this year. Agent Emanuele Palladino announced "with deep sadness" that Tiote had died.

Palladino says, "We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers."