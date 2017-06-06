BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Tuesday, June 6

TODAY

The Labor Department reports its latest monthly survey of job openings. HD Supply and Michaels Cos. report their latest quarterly results.

COMPANY SPOTLIGHT

Forestar jumped after homebuilder D.R. Horton offered to buy a 75 percent stake in the real estate and natural resources developer. The company had agreed to be bought by Starwood Capital Group in April.

CENTERPIECE

GM, Toyota could gain share on fresher models, study says

General Motors and Toyota will likely see gains in their U.S. market share over the next few years because they're keeping their lineups fresher, according to a new report.

STORY STOCKS

Gigamon (GIMO)

Forestar Group (FOR)

Loxo Oncology (LOXO)

Herbalife (HLF)

Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

CVS Health (CVS)

Macerich (MAC)

State Street (STT)

FUND FOCUS

American Century Select (TWCIX)

Morningstar says this "Bronze"-rated fund follows a straightforward process that targets high-quality growth companies with sustainable competitive advantages, including Apple and Amazon.

