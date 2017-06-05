'Wonder Woman' gross revised up to $103.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — "Wonder Woman" was even mightier than expected. Warner Bros. has revised the film's weekend estimate up to $103.1 million.

The studio on Monday said the tickets sold on Sunday turned out to be even higher than it estimated over the weekend. Warner Bros. previously had announced a $100.5 million North American haul.

The nearly $3 million swing, Warner Bros. said, was due to an unusually small drop in audience from Saturday to Sunday. That indicates that the well-reviewed film's strong word of mouth is giving "Wonder Woman" more momentum than usual.

The Patty Jenkins-directed film became the biggest opening for a film directed by a woman and, by the far, the most successful female-led superhero release.