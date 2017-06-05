The Latest: Trump berates Dems of slow-walking his nominees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is criticizing Democrats for not approving his nominees, but the president himself has named few candidates.

As part of a Monday morning tweetstorm, Trump posted that Democrats "are taking forever" to confirm his nominees, including ambassadors.

Trump tweets: "They are nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS! Want approvals."

But Trump has yet to name candidates for dozens of ambassadorships. Currently, only five nominated candidates remain unconfirmed.

For instance, Trump said he would nominate New York Jets owner Woody Johnson as ambassador to the United Kingdom but has yet to formally do so.

Moreover, of the 559 key positions that require Senate confirmation, only 63 have been formally nominated. The Partnership for Public Service, a nonpartisan watchdog group says that of those, 39 have been confirmed.

___

9:45 a.m.

President Donald Trump is promising that this will "be a big day for our Veterans."

Trump tweeted Monday that it would be a "big day," offering thanks to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Trump added: "Stay tuned!"

The VA has announced an 11 a.m. news conference for Monday with Shulkin. VA officials have not disclosed what the topic is.

In a "State of the VA" report released last week, Shulkin said the VA was "still in critical condition" despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.