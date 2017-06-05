UN says population chief Babatunde Osotimehin died suddenly

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Population Fund population agency has announced the sudden death of its executive director, Babatunde Osotimehin, who has led the agency since 2011.

The 68-year-old Nigerian doctor and public health expert died at his home Sunday night at the age of 68, the agency said in a statement Monday.

Osotimehin, who was Nigeria's minister of health before taking the reins at the agency, known as UNFPA, championed U.N. goals of preventing maternal deaths in childbirth, meeting all demands for family planning, and eliminating harmful practices against women and girls.

UNFPA called his death "a devastating loss" for the agency "and for the people, especially women, girls and youth, he dedicated his life to serving."

The Trump administration recently announced it was cutting funding for UNFPA.