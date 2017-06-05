WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN

PARIS — In four previous matches on clay, Simon Halep had never been able to beat Carla Suarez Navarro. The third-seeded Romanian took care of that problem on Monday at the French Open, routing Suarez Navarro 6-1, 6-1 to advance to the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. SENT: 250 words, photos. UPCOMING: 700 words by 2200 GMT.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

BKN--NBA FINALS-NOT OVER

OAKLAND, Calif. — LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are headed home in a familiar spot after the first two games of the NBA Finals. Rather than reach back to last year's championship comeback for a confidence boost, James' focus is on figuring out what Cleveland must do to change its fortunes against a Warriors team that is fresher and far more dangerous this year, thanks to the addition of Kevin Durant. By Josh Dubow. SENT: 815 words, photos.

GLF--DUFNER & FRIENDS

DUBLIN, Ohio — One of the best perks from winning the Memorial is to walk off the 18th green and into a warm handshake from tournament host Jack Nicklaus. Not to be overlooked for Jason Dufner was the posse of pals who also wanted to celebrate with him. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

HKN--STANLEY CUP-NASHVILLE DEFENSE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Nashville Predators lean on Roman Josi not only to smother the NHL's best attackers, but also to score in bunches. Nashville has pulled within 2-1 of the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in the Stanley Cup Final. By Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 760 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--U20 WORLD CUP

SEOUL, South Korea — England and Italy both finished their matches with 10 men and both advanced to the semifinals of the Under-20 World Cup on Monday. The English held to beat Mexico 1-0 at Cheonan Stadium while Italy rallied to defeat Zambia 3-2 in extra time in Suwon. England and Italy will now meet in the semifinals on Thursday. SENT: 260 words.

Also:

— SOC--CHELSEA-HAZARD INJURY — Belgium winger Hazard out with fractured right ankle. SENT: 70 words.

— SOC--DORTMUND-ZAGADOU — Borussia Dortmund signs defender Dan-Axel Zagadou from PSG. SENT: 70 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--AUSTRALIA-BANGLADESH

LONDON — Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bat first against Australia in the Champions Trophy match in Group A at The Oval on Monday. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1600 GMT.

RUGBY:

RGU--LIONS-BLUES

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Wales hooker Ken Owens will captain the British and Irish Lions against a powerful Auckland-based Blues team in the second match of their New Zealand tour Wednesday. SENT: 550 words.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Astros beat Rangers to register 10th win in a row. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

— TEN--BERDYCH-IVANISEVIC FIRED — Tomas Berdych fires coach Goran Ivanisevic. SENT: 150 words, photos.

