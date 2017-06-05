BC-US--Bill Cosby,ADVISORY, US

Editors, news directors, photo editors:

The Associated Press plans the following multi-format coverage of the trial of Bill Cosby on a sexual assault charge at a courthouse in suburban Philadelphia.

The trial is expected to last at least two weeks. AP reporters and photographers will cover the trial daily, which is expected to run from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Reporters are not allowed to file from inside the courtroom, and can file only when there are breaks in the proceedings.

No photo or video coverage is allowed in the courtroom, either, though pool coverage is allowed inside courthouse hallways.

All times EDT.

MONDAY, June 5

BILL COSBY

PHILADELPHIA — More than a decade after Bill Cosby invited a college basketball manager to his home to discuss her career, the 79-year-old TV legend goes on trial in a sexual assault case that is sure to define his legacy. By Maryclaire Dale. SENT: 650 words. UPCOMING: Updates from 9:30 a.m. hearing, then 800 words by 5 p.m., photos, video.

With:

— BILL COSBY-THE LATEST: Running trial updates when there are breaks in the proceedings.

— BILL COSBY-TRIAL SNAPSHOTS: A snapshot of the trial, updated as developments warrant.

___

PHOTOS: The AP will shoot arrivals and departures outside the courthouse and provide pool photo coverage from the hallways of the courthouse.

VIDEO: The AP will have a live camera outside the courthouse for arrivals and departures, and provide Q&As with AP reporters covering the trial, on the opening day, June 5. Pool camera coverage of the inside hallways will be provided throughout the trial, on a rotating basis, by Philadelphia TV stations WPVI-TV, WCAU-TV, KYW/CBS3-TV and WTXF-TV.

The AP