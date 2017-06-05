Police: 5 dangerous inmates escape from Puerto Rico prison

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for five inmates who escaped from a high-security prison in the U.S. territory's south coast.

Police said Monday that four of the inmates had been found guilty of murder and were serving life in prison sentences. A fifth had been found guilty of kidnapping and weapons violations.

Officials said the inmates broke a concrete table whose pieces they used to break through a door and a gate. The escape took place Sunday afternoon at Las Cucharas Correctional Complex in the city of Ponce.