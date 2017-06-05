Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 5, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy with showers;29;25;Rain, then a shower;30;25;SSW;13;81%;91%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;36;30;Sunny and warmer;41;31;ENE;14;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;36;18;Sunny, breezy, nice;32;18;W;23;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm or two;18;16;Pleasant and warmer;24;17;SE;10;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;21;13;Very windy;16;12;SW;47;78%;82%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain tapering off;16;9;An afternoon shower;17;10;SE;11;61%;53%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;37;21;Plenty of sunshine;35;22;S;12;20%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and cooler;21;7;Becoming cloudy;22;9;SE;12;29%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;21;16;Spotty showers;19;16;S;11;87%;76%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;18;SSW;10;50%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;16;9;A shower or two;16;10;SSW;10;71%;55%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;25;Sunny and hot;45;27;NW;17;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;35;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;24;SSW;10;66%;63%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;21;WSW;14;74%;83%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. t-storms;34;26;Showers and t-storms;31;26;SW;11;73%;82%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;24;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;SE;20;66%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;29;15;A couple of showers;20;14;WNW;9;65%;73%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;27;18;A heavy thunderstorm;29;16;S;9;60%;80%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;21;12;Showers and t-storms;24;11;W;14;61%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;Clouds and sun, nice;20;9;ESE;12;69%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;29;16;Sunny and nice;29;15;ESE;11;58%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;26;15;Strong thunderstorms;28;15;WNW;23;66%;86%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;21;13;A t-shower, cooler;15;10;SW;30;64%;78%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;27;14;Periods of sun, nice;28;15;SSE;8;50%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Humid with some sun;27;15;Strong thunderstorms;29;13;NW;13;69%;85%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Sunny;15;7;NNW;11;60%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a shower;31;16;A shower;31;16;W;9;33%;57%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;A little p.m. rain;21;17;S;13;68%;92%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;ENE;11;15%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;Sunny and pleasant;21;13;N;22;57%;80%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;28;22;SE;6;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;41;29;Mostly cloudy;39;27;SW;11;53%;76%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;22;13;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;14;NNE;23;54%;5%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain this afternoon;32;26;A couple of t-storms;30;26;SW;12;82%;96%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;18;11;More clouds than sun;19;11;S;24;66%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;27;24;Partly sunny;28;24;NW;18;75%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;28;20;Partly sunny;31;20;N;12;58%;25%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;22;A shower in places;31;22;S;17;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Very hot;46;33;A shower or t-storm;42;30;S;16;39%;60%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;30;12;A heavy thunderstorm;23;12;SW;12;64%;80%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;35;27;A strong t-storm;35;27;SSE;12;71%;78%;9

Dili, East Timor;Morning downpours;29;23;A thunderstorm;29;24;SE;9;80%;90%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;15;8;Thundershowers;16;8;WNW;32;67%;82%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;32;16;A thunderstorm;29;17;N;13;44%;54%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;27;19;Partly sunny, warm;28;20;W;16;59%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;40;28;Thunderstorms;36;26;SSE;11;77%;92%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;25;6;Sunny and nice;24;6;ENE;9;49%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;S;18;62%;77%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;12;7;Partly sunny, warmer;18;7;SSW;18;67%;8%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;31;26;Rain in the morning;31;25;SW;12;85%;87%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;33;27;A brief shower;32;26;SE;12;78%;73%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;30;22;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;NE;22;55%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A strong t-storm;37;24;Showers and t-storms;33;25;WNW;14;73%;91%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;44;27;A thunderstorm;38;26;ENE;25;46%;52%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;22;17;Mostly sunny;25;17;ENE;10;66%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;24;Sun and clouds;33;24;E;10;66%;36%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;41;26;Sunny and very warm;37;27;N;22;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;21;3;Plenty of sunshine;20;4;NNW;10;58%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;36;16;A shower, not as hot;30;14;N;14;21%;41%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;34;30;A shower in the a.m.;34;30;SW;20;67%;60%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;20;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;19;SSE;8;80%;83%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and very warm;44;29;NNW;12;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;28;14;Some sun, a t-storm;26;14;E;9;48%;73%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;28;An afternoon shower;32;27;ESE;28;59%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;31;22;Clouds and sun, nice;31;22;W;8;59%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy, hot;37;29;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;28;SSE;14;70%;80%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;34;24;A morning t-storm;33;24;NE;9;72%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;13;1;A t-storm in spots;13;0;ENE;14;61%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy a.m. showers;30;24;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;11;80%;93%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;SSE;13;64%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;N;15;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;17;10;Thundershowers;16;10;WSW;32;71%;83%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;25;16;Mostly sunny, nice;25;16;S;9;65%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;22;Decreasing clouds;30;22;SSE;10;66%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;28;14;Plenty of sunshine;29;15;NE;7;41%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;30;28;Cloudy with a shower;30;28;SW;19;74%;73%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;31;24;Spotty showers;31;25;NE;7;73%;92%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;32;26;A t-storm or two;34;26;E;10;68%;76%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A heavy p.m. shower;16;9;A morning shower;13;7;S;19;65%;47%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;28;14;A t-storm in spots;28;15;SE;11;39%;65%;15

Miami, United States;Thundershower;31;27;Thunderstorms;32;26;S;19;76%;86%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;19;6;Pleasant and warmer;23;10;ESE;7;54%;27%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;34;25;A passing shower;31;25;SW;22;69%;83%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;14;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;NNW;10;66%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with showers;17;11;Rain and drizzle;15;10;N;10;74%;69%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cool with rain;14;10;Cloudy with a shower;16;10;SW;14;61%;46%;2

Mumbai, India;An afternoon shower;34;28;A shower or two;33;28;SSW;17;78%;89%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;25;14;A stray shower;25;12;N;11;61%;49%;7

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;23;15;Showers/thunderstorm;16;12;NNE;28;88%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;31;18;Sunny and pleasant;31;18;WNW;15;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;24;12;Clouds and sun;24;12;NE;12;50%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;Rather cloudy;26;17;E;8;41%;60%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;19;10;Spotty showers;20;11;E;14;61%;86%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain at times;17;10;Rain;13;7;NE;25;85%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;29;26;Some sun, a shower;29;26;ESE;11;80%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SSW;11;84%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;31;25;Showers and t-storms;29;24;E;10;83%;83%;5

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;23;13;A t-shower, cooler;18;11;WSW;26;60%;78%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;25;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;N;15;38%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;33;25;Showers and t-storms;33;26;WSW;11;79%;83%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;20;70%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;24;Mostly sunny;35;22;SE;10;43%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;23;14;Showers and t-storms;25;10;WSW;10;66%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;31;17;Rain developing;24;16;ENE;11;49%;100%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;23;10;Cloudy and warm;24;10;NNE;15;48%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;Sunny and delightful;26;15;NNE;16;64%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;29;24;Showers around;29;24;SE;14;72%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;Clouds and sun;11;4;NNE;17;54%;36%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;16;9;Pleasant and warmer;22;13;ESE;5;52%;14%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;30;21;Clouds and sun;30;22;NNE;7;68%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;37;24;Clouds and sun;41;23;NNE;15;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;29;18;Sun and clouds;27;16;S;12;51%;16%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;16;10;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;14;70%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;20;12;Sunshine;19;12;W;20;64%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;27;20;Couple of t-storms;27;19;SSW;7;78%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny;31;26;ESE;18;70%;32%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A t-storm in spots;24;20;W;7;95%;64%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;Clouds and sun, nice;30;13;NE;13;14%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;14;-1;Plenty of sun;16;0;E;3;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;30;24;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;E;11;72%;16%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;23;16;Sunny and pleasant;24;12;NNW;13;53%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Partly sunny;25;13;N;10;49%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;30;20;Afternoon rain;24;18;E;9;56%;96%;5

Shanghai, China;Downpours;24;20;Showers around;26;21;W;17;84%;67%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;34;28;A shower or t-storm;33;28;SE;12;74%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;27;14;Showers and t-storms;26;15;SSE;9;77%;83%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;22;71%;29%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;19;9;Partly sunny;21;10;ESE;14;55%;29%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;19;9;An afternoon shower;16;11;SW;22;56%;77%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;31;26;A shower or t-storm;33;27;SE;11;70%;66%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;12;9;Partly sunny, warmer;18;8;NE;16;61%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Pleasant and warmer;32;18;A t-storm in spots;29;15;N;18;35%;42%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;30;16;Partly sunny;27;16;ENE;14;51%;23%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;35;20;Abundant sunshine;33;22;NE;17;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;Sunny and beautiful;30;21;E;12;37%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;31;18;Clouds and sun;30;18;ESE;9;46%;27%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;22;16;Partly sunny;24;17;S;15;52%;2%;6

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;18;12;Cloudy, rain, breezy;16;11;NE;21;84%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;31;20;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;N;15;71%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;28;18;A shower;26;18;WNW;16;61%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;26;3;Cooler with some sun;17;3;NNE;19;36%;4%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;20;11;Pleasant and warmer;24;14;N;6;44%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;25;16;Strong thunderstorms;27;14;WNW;18;62%;86%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;34;25;A t-storm or two;33;25;E;8;67%;92%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;19;7;Partly sunny;23;11;ESE;7;47%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Partly sunny;28;15;SE;20;47%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;12;9;Rain tapering off;12;9;S;21;90%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;32;25;Couple of t-storms;32;25;S;8;75%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;13;A p.m. t-storm;30;14;NE;8;39%;57%;9

