Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 5, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy with showers;84;76;Rain, then a shower;87;77;SSW;8;81%;91%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Turning sunny, nice;97;85;Sunny and warmer;105;87;ENE;9;48%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny and hot;97;65;Sunny, breezy, nice;90;64;W;14;32%;0%;10

Algiers, Algeria;A t-storm or two;65;61;Pleasant and warmer;75;63;SE;6;50%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;69;56;Very windy;61;54;SW;29;78%;82%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain tapering off;62;47;An afternoon shower;62;50;SE;7;61%;53%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hot with sunshine;98;70;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;S;7;20%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunshine and cooler;70;45;Becoming cloudy;72;47;SE;8;29%;5%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Showers and t-storms;70;60;Spotty showers;67;61;S;7;87%;76%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;85;62;Mostly sunny;84;64;SSW;6;50%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;61;49;A shower or two;60;49;SSW;6;71%;55%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;109;77;Sunny and hot;113;80;NW;10;12%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;96;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;75;SSW;6;66%;63%;7

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;70;A p.m. t-storm;84;70;WSW;9;74%;83%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Heavy p.m. t-storms;92;79;Showers and t-storms;88;79;SW;7;73%;82%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;75;67;Partly sunny, nice;78;67;SE;12;66%;14%;7

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;84;59;A couple of showers;68;57;WNW;6;65%;73%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;84;61;S;6;60%;80%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;70;54;Showers and t-storms;75;51;W;9;61%;84%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the a.m.;67;47;Clouds and sun, nice;68;49;ESE;7;69%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;84;60;Sunny and nice;84;60;ESE;7;58%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sunshine;79;59;Strong thunderstorms;83;58;WNW;14;66%;86%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;70;56;A t-shower, cooler;60;50;SW;19;64%;78%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;81;57;Periods of sun, nice;82;59;SSE;5;50%;3%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Humid with some sun;80;60;Strong thunderstorms;84;55;NW;8;69%;85%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;56;42;Sunny;59;45;NNW;7;60%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, a shower;88;61;A shower;87;61;W;6;33%;57%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;75;61;A little p.m. rain;69;63;S;8;68%;92%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;75;Sunshine, very hot;105;76;ENE;7;15%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;69;50;Sunny and pleasant;70;55;N;14;57%;80%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;71;A t-storm in spots;82;72;SE;4;64%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;106;83;Mostly cloudy;102;80;SW;7;53%;76%;8

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;71;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;70;57;NNE;14;54%;5%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain this afternoon;89;80;A couple of t-storms;86;80;SW;8;82%;96%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partial sunshine;64;52;More clouds than sun;66;51;S;15;66%;74%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;81;74;Partly sunny;83;75;NW;11;75%;3%;9

Dallas, United States;A shower or t-storm;82;69;Partly sunny;88;67;N;8;58%;25%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;72;A shower in places;87;71;S;10;72%;51%;6

Delhi, India;Very hot;115;92;A shower or t-storm;108;86;S;10;39%;60%;11

Denver, United States;A p.m. t-storm;85;54;A heavy thunderstorm;74;53;SW;8;64%;80%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;95;81;A strong t-storm;95;81;SSE;7;71%;78%;9

Dili, East Timor;Morning downpours;84;74;A thunderstorm;83;74;SE;6;80%;90%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;58;46;Thundershowers;60;46;WNW;20;67%;82%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;90;61;A thunderstorm;84;63;N;8;44%;54%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, warm;81;66;Partly sunny, warm;82;67;W;10;59%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Very hot;104;83;Thunderstorms;97;78;SSE;7;77%;92%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;77;43;Sunny and nice;75;42;ENE;5;49%;4%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;S;11;62%;77%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;53;45;Partly sunny, warmer;64;45;SSW;11;67%;8%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;88;78;Rain in the morning;87;78;SW;7;85%;87%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;91;81;A brief shower;89;78;SE;8;78%;73%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;71;Partly sunny, nice;87;71;NE;13;55%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A strong t-storm;99;76;Showers and t-storms;91;76;WNW;8;73%;91%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;111;81;A thunderstorm;100;78;ENE;16;46%;52%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Not as warm;71;62;Mostly sunny;77;62;ENE;6;66%;5%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;92;75;Sun and clouds;91;76;E;6;66%;36%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;80;Sunny and very warm;98;80;N;14;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;70;38;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NNW;6;58%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;97;61;A shower, not as hot;86;57;N;9;21%;41%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Nice with sunshine;93;86;A shower in the a.m.;94;86;SW;13;67%;60%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;68;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;67;SSE;5;80%;83%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;109;82;Sunny and very warm;110;84;NNW;8;10%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;82;57;Some sun, a t-storm;79;57;E;6;48%;73%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;90;82;An afternoon shower;90;81;ESE;17;59%;42%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;88;72;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;W;5;59%;44%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy, hot;99;84;Cloudy, a t-storm;98;82;SSE;9;70%;80%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A couple of showers;94;76;A morning t-storm;92;75;NE;5;72%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;56;33;A t-storm in spots;56;32;ENE;8;61%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Heavy a.m. showers;86;76;Showers and t-storms;86;77;SW;7;80%;93%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;70;62;Clouds and sun;70;63;SSE;8;64%;28%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;59;N;9;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;63;51;Thundershowers;60;50;WSW;20;71%;83%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;60;Mostly sunny, nice;77;60;S;6;65%;1%;9

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;83;71;Decreasing clouds;85;71;SSE;7;66%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;82;57;Plenty of sunshine;84;59;NE;4;41%;1%;8

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;86;82;Cloudy with a shower;87;82;SW;12;74%;73%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Spotty showers;88;75;Spotty showers;87;76;NE;4;73%;92%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;89;79;A t-storm or two;94;79;E;6;68%;76%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A heavy p.m. shower;61;47;A morning shower;55;45;S;12;65%;47%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;82;58;A t-storm in spots;82;59;SE;7;39%;65%;15

Miami, United States;Thundershower;88;81;Thunderstorms;89;79;S;12;76%;86%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;66;43;Pleasant and warmer;73;50;ESE;4;54%;27%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;77;A passing shower;87;78;SW;14;69%;83%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;57;39;Plenty of sunshine;58;40;NNW;6;66%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with showers;62;52;Rain and drizzle;60;50;N;6;74%;69%;4

Moscow, Russia;Cool with rain;58;50;Cloudy with a shower;60;50;SW;9;61%;46%;2

Mumbai, India;An afternoon shower;93;83;A shower or two;91;82;SSW;11;78%;89%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;57;A stray shower;77;54;N;7;61%;49%;7

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;74;60;Showers/thunderstorm;62;54;NNE;17;88%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;88;64;Sunny and pleasant;88;65;WNW;10;42%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;76;53;Clouds and sun;75;54;NE;7;50%;3%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;Rather cloudy;79;62;E;5;41%;60%;7

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;67;49;Spotty showers;67;52;E;9;61%;86%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Rain at times;63;49;Rain;56;44;NE;16;85%;83%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;84;79;Some sun, a shower;84;79;ESE;7;80%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;88;78;Couple of t-storms;87;78;SSW;7;84%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;88;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;E;6;83%;83%;5

Paris, France;Becoming cloudy;74;55;A t-shower, cooler;64;52;WSW;16;60%;78%;6

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;77;54;Partly sunny, nice;74;46;N;9;38%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm or two;91;78;Showers and t-storms;92;78;WSW;7;79%;83%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;12;70%;82%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;75;Mostly sunny;96;72;SE;6;43%;27%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sunshine;73;57;Showers and t-storms;77;50;WSW;6;66%;84%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;88;62;Rain developing;75;61;ENE;7;49%;100%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;49;Cloudy and warm;75;50;NNE;9;48%;44%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Sunny and delightful;79;58;NNE;10;64%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;85;76;Showers around;84;76;SE;9;72%;80%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower in the p.m.;55;46;Clouds and sun;52;38;NNE;11;54%;36%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;62;49;Pleasant and warmer;72;55;ESE;3;52%;14%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy, warm;86;70;Clouds and sun;86;72;NNE;4;68%;8%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;99;75;Clouds and sun;106;74;NNE;10;7%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;84;64;Sun and clouds;81;61;S;8;51%;16%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;60;50;Mostly sunny;66;47;W;9;70%;5%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;68;53;Sunshine;66;54;W;13;64%;1%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;80;67;Couple of t-storms;80;66;SSW;5;78%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;87;79;Mostly sunny;87;79;ESE;11;70%;32%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;76;68;W;4;95%;64%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;86;55;Clouds and sun, nice;86;55;NE;8;14%;2%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;57;30;Plenty of sun;61;32;E;2;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny, nice;86;75;E;7;72%;16%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;73;60;Sunny and pleasant;75;54;NNW;8;53%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;52;Partly sunny;77;55;N;6;49%;3%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;86;67;Afternoon rain;75;64;E;5;56%;96%;5

Shanghai, China;Downpours;75;68;Showers around;79;70;W;11;84%;67%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;93;83;A shower or t-storm;91;83;SE;7;74%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun and clouds;81;57;Showers and t-storms;80;60;SSE;6;77%;83%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;86;76;Mostly sunny;85;77;E;14;71%;29%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;67;48;Partly sunny;69;50;ESE;9;55%;29%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;66;47;An afternoon shower;62;51;SW;14;56%;77%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;88;79;A shower or t-storm;92;80;SE;7;70%;66%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;54;47;Partly sunny, warmer;65;46;NE;10;61%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Pleasant and warmer;90;65;A t-storm in spots;85;59;N;11;35%;42%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny intervals;85;62;Partly sunny;81;61;ENE;9;51%;23%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;95;69;Abundant sunshine;92;71;NE;11;13%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Sunny and beautiful;87;69;E;8;37%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;88;65;Clouds and sun;87;64;ESE;5;46%;27%;6

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm in spots;72;61;Partly sunny;75;63;S;10;52%;2%;6

Toronto, Canada;Rain and drizzle;64;53;Cloudy, rain, breezy;60;51;NE;13;84%;93%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;87;67;Mostly sunny, nice;79;67;N;9;71%;3%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;82;64;A shower;79;64;WNW;10;61%;57%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;79;37;Cooler with some sun;63;37;NNE;12;36%;4%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Increasing clouds;68;51;Pleasant and warmer;76;57;N;4;44%;4%;6

Vienna, Austria;Nice with some sun;77;60;Strong thunderstorms;80;56;WNW;11;62%;86%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;93;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;E;5;67%;92%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;66;44;Partly sunny;73;52;ESE;4;47%;63%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;74;54;Partly sunny;83;59;SE;12;47%;70%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy with rain;54;48;Rain tapering off;54;48;S;13;90%;90%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;90;77;Couple of t-storms;90;77;S;5;75%;83%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;56;A p.m. t-storm;86;58;NE;5;39%;57%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit