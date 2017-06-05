Agricultural losses from torrential rain reach almost NT$70 million and growing

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - As of 11 a.m. Monday, agricultural losses as a result of torrential rain over the past few days across Taiwan have reached nearly NT$70 million and are likely still growing, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said Monday.

Total agricultural losses have reached an estimated NT$67.52 million (US$2.24 million) as of Monday morning, with Yunlin County being the most affected, recording a loss of NT$25.91 million and accounting for 38 percent of the total losses nationwide.

New Taipei City was second only to Yunlin in terms of crop losses, with a total of NT$17.8 million, or 26 percent of the national total, followed by Nantou County (9.58 million, 14 percent), and Chiayi County (4.23 million, 6 percent).

The most-affected crops were rice, with an estimated 1,344 hectares of rice fields damaged, accounting for NT$11.84 million in total losses, followed by watermelon, corn, peanut and tomato.

The strongest plum rain Taiwan has seen in 21 years has led to severe flooding across the nation. Over 30,000 households were affected by power outage and water shortages.

Three people were killed and five others injured in separate incidents of rain-triggered floods.

New Taipei City, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi County governments are to provide cash relief and low-interest loans to the flood affected, the COA announced today.