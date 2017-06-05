Foxconn backed by Apple and Amazon in its bid for Toshiba Memory

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Foxconn Technology Group has been offered support by two of America's giants, Apple and Amazon, in its bid for the semiconductor business of Toshiba Corp. of Japan, said it's chairman in an interview with Nikkei Asian Review.

"Of course Apple and Amazon are offering money together, but I cannot comment on how much funds each company is putting on the table," said chairman Terry Gou (郭台銘).

After Toshiba Memory was put on sale in February to cover its losses in its nuclear energy business in the US market, Foxconn has been bidding aggressively for it.

Apple and Amazon, who were reportedly bidding separately, have now offered to join in the bid with Foxconn.

Foxconn being the highest bidder offering a whopping 2 trillion yen (US$18.2 billion) has successfully entered the second round.

There are concerns that Toshiba's memory chip technology may leak to China once acquired by Foxconn, a contract manufacturer with sprawling facilities in China.

However, Gou refuted these concerns and guaranteed bank loans for Toshiba Memory. He said if the bid succeeds Foxconn would not dispose of the company simply for profit.