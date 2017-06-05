Tainan night markets in southern Taiwan promote bilingual menus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Tainan City government is working with Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology to provide bilingual menus for three major night markets in the city, as part of its effort to improve its international image and boost tourism.

The government’s English-friendly project, which started last year, has been expanded to include three of the major night markets in the city this year, including the Tainan Flower Night Market (花園夜市), the Wusheng Night Market (武聖夜市), and the Yanxing Night Market (鹽行夜市).

The government works with students of the Applied English Department of Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology to publish bilingual menus for each vendor, including Mandarin and English, which would be understandable to everyone.

The menus will be renewed annually to feature the old favorites as well as a lineup of new vendors.

The city government official said the benefits for traditional night markets in becoming bilingual had been identified. The goal is to make the ordering process simpler for both vendors and foreign tourists, and further boost its tourism sector.