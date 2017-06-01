“Meet Colors! Taiwan” Mobile Marketing Campaign in Kansai, Japan

JAPAN (Taiwan News) - Tourism Bureau, MOTC today for the first time is promoting Taiwan tourism activity in Kansai with a series of color painting in Japan’s train body as well as the interior decorations.

Following the meeting of “2017 Taiwan Day Tourism Summit Forum in Four Countries", Taiwan cooperated with Japan's Sanyo Electric Railway Co., Ltd. (Sanyo Electric Railway) for the first time, today (06/05) in promoting “Meet Colors! Taiwan” (Meet Colors! 台灣) campaign for a year. Director of Osaka Economic and Cultural Affairs, Chen Xunyang (陳訓養), Director of Tourism Bureau, MOTC, Zhou Yonghui (周永暉), and President of Sanyo Electric Railway, Kazuhiro Uekado attended the opening ceremony.

The Tourism Bureau is promoting “Meet Colors! Taiwan” (Meet Colors! 台灣) inviting Japanese travelers to visit Taiwan. This promotion program is launched during the 110 Anniversary of Sanyo Electric Railway. There are Taiwan food, shopping gifts, music, romantic travel, and other charms paintings on display. All passengers in Japan could experience Taiwan tourism in this train.

“Meet Colors! Taiwan” train will travel between Osaka and Himeji, from Sanyo Himeji Station through Kobe to Hanshin-Umeda Station for 10 times per day (round trip 5 times), so it could attract 800,000 people to enjoy the paintings.