Three luxury cosmetic brands bow out of Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cosmetic brands Anna Sui Cosmetics, Paul & Joe Beaute, and Les Merveilleuses Laduree, confirmed today that they are exiting Taiwan's market by the end of August.

Each of these brands is a subsidiary of Japanese joint-share company, Alibon Co. Ltd. The luxury behemoth says that competition in the Taiwanese cosmetic market over the last few years has been grim. Meanwhile, sales in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore continue to rise, so they will concentrate their efforts elsewhere for now.

Alibon representatives have not yet commented if the brands will one day return. They did promise to continue to honor member benefits including birthday treats.

Albion first began production of Anna in 1998, Paul & Joe Beaute in 2002, and Les Merveilleuses Laduree in 2012.

Devoted cosmetic bloggers have largely expressed remorse and shock at this decision, calling the retreat "the end of an era." A few however were not surprised at the move, calling the luxury brand's prices likewise too luxurious.