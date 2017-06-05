  1. Home
Best photos from the past week in Asia

Review the top news stories and best photos from last week

By  Associated Press
2017/06/05 16:42

Students perform a prayer on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Ar-Raudlatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school in Medan, North Sumatr(By Associated Press)

Smoke rose from the Resorts World Manila casino, hotel and mall complex in Manila, the Philippines, after a gunman set fire to gambling tables, sending crowds scrambling to escape. Dozens were killed in the attack, which authorities said was motived by robbery.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, Philippine soldiers aided displaced residents as fighting continued between Muslim militants and troops in the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen led a rally outside of Phnom Penh ahead of communal elections.

Muslims in Indonesia, Malaysia and India observed the start of the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful refrain from eating, drinking and smoking from dawn to dusk.
