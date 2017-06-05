  1. Home
  2. World

India passenger bus crash kills 22

22 killed, 17 injured as bus catches fire after collision with truck

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/05 17:02

Image source India Today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the early hours of today, a road accident in Bareilly district of Indian State of Uttar Pradesh killed 22 people.

Sources suggest that the injured were taken to the nearest hospital. Most of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

A senior police official said all 22 victims have been charred badly and could not be immediately identified.

Sources quoted police officials as saying the doors of the bus jammed after the collision, trapping passengers inside.

The accident took place at a location between districts of Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Sources said that the bus driver was speeding and the accident took place while all the passengers were asleep. Some passengers managed to escape by breaking the windows of the vehicle.

India has the world's highest number of road deaths, with an accident taking place every four minutes.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.
accident
bus accident
crash
bus crash
passenger

RELATED ARTICLES

Photo of the Day: Wavy road lines in Taipei
2017/04/30 15:00
Taiwan couple missing in Himalayas found: woman dead, man survived
2017/04/26 21:12
Five Chinese tourists injured as bus hits pole
2017/04/26 15:00
Two travelers fall off fishing boat and drown near Penghu
2017/04/22 15:05
Car crashes into grave on Tomb-Sweeping Day
2017/04/03 13:25