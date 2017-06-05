India passenger bus crash kills 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the early hours of today, a road accident in Bareilly district of Indian State of Uttar Pradesh killed 22 people.

Sources suggest that the injured were taken to the nearest hospital. Most of the injured are said to be in a critical condition.

A senior police official said all 22 victims have been charred badly and could not be immediately identified.

Sources quoted police officials as saying the doors of the bus jammed after the collision, trapping passengers inside.

The accident took place at a location between districts of Bareilly and Shahjahanpur.

Sources said that the bus driver was speeding and the accident took place while all the passengers were asleep. Some passengers managed to escape by breaking the windows of the vehicle.

India has the world's highest number of road deaths, with an accident taking place every four minutes.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and ageing vehicles.