Taiwan pharma association opens New Southbound office in Malaysia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--- The Taiwan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association opened the New Southbound office in Kuala Lumpur last Thursday in order to strengthen the trade ties between Taiwan and Malaysia.

The association is the first Taiwanese industry group to open such an office in Malaysia. The president of the association, Chen Wei-jen (陳威仁), said that they are going to promote Taiwan’s pharmaceutical brands and strengthen Taiwan and Malaysia’s partnership in the industry.

The office-opening ceremony was attended by Chang Chi-ping (章計平), head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, and Selangor State Assemblyman Teng Chang Khim (鄧章欽). More than 30 members of 20 other Taiwan unions also flew to Malaysia for the event.

Chen said that the New Southbound office serves to unite pharmaceutical factories in Taiwan to prepare the industry for larger markets in ASEAN countries.

He also said that Malaysia, Taiwan’s eighth largest trading partner, has one of the closest trade ties to Taiwan. More and more Taiwanese companies are opening offices in the country, including Chen’s Syngen Biotech.