BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

JAPAN-US-CLIMATE — The U.S. energy secretary reassured Japan that his country is committed to tackling environmental issues and to promoting clean energy even though the country is leaving the Paris climate accord. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent words, photos.

CHINA-IDLED GREEN ENERGY — China's scramble to curb pollution has made it the world leader in renewable energy development, yet increasing amounts of that green electricity have gone unused as the country struggles to integrate wind and solar power into an outdated and balkanized electricity network. By Matthew Brown. Sent words and photos.

INDIA-BUS ACCIDENT — A bus slammed head-on into a truck in northern India, killing 22 people and injuring more than a dozen, police said.

KASHMIR-FIGHTING — Indian soldiers killed four militants who attempted to storm a paramilitary camp in disputed Kashmir, a paramilitary officer said.

NEW ZEALAND-QUEEN'S HONORS — Former Prime Minister John Key and former All Black rugby player Michael Jones received honorary knighthoods for their services to New Zealand. By Nick Perry. Sent words and photo.

INTERNATIONAL:

QATAR — Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, further deepening a rift among Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups and its relations with Iran. By Jon Gambrell. Sent 950 words, photos. With QATAR-THE LATEST.

TRUMP-RUSSIA PROBE — Russian President Vladimir Putin says claims about Russian involvement in U.S. elections are untrue, and says the United States actively interferes with elections in other countries. By Hope Yen and Julie Pace.

BRITAIN-LONDON BRIDGE ATTACK — London police detain "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, and 21 remain in critical condition. By Gregory Katz. Developing.

BUSINESS:

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian stock markets were mixed following the London attack over the weekend. Prices of oil rose following reports that four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 460 words, photo.

SKOREA-ECONOMY — South Korea's government said it has drawn up a $10 billion stimulus to create jobs as the new administration took its first steps to deliver campaign pledges. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 200 words, photo.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk is David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.