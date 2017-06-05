  1. Home
Trump to push for rebuilding roads and bridges

By KEN THOMAS and JOSH BOAK , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/05 15:57

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to jump-start his efforts to improve the economy.

Trump is launching a major push for a $1 trillion overhaul of the nation's roads and bridges. That's a key item on his agenda that's been stymied in Congress and overshadowed by White House controversies.

Trump plans a series of events this coming week to highlight his effort to modernize American infrastructure — the highway, waterway, electrical and airway systems on which the nation operates.

Trump's agenda has been overshadowed by ongoing probes into whether Trump campaign officials or associates colluded with Russian officials to influence the 2016 election, as well as scrutiny over Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey — who is scheduled to testify on Capitol Hill on Thursday.