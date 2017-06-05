  1. Home
  2. World

London police arrest more suspects in bridge attack

By  Associated Press
2017/06/05 15:22

Commuters cross London Bridge, which has reopened after Saturday evening's terror attack, in London Monday, June 5, 2017. London police

Police stand guard on Ripple Road in east London, where officers have conducted raids after Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capi

Floral tributes line the pavement outside Monument underground station in the London Bridge area of London, Monday, June 5, 2017. Polic

Police officers on duty stand next to floral tributes on Southwark Street in London, Sunday, June 4, 2017, near the scene of Saturday's

LONDON (AP) — London police say counterterrorism investigators have searched two homes and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the three men who swerved a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then went on a knife rampage nearby.

Seven people died on Saturday and dozens were injured, 21 of them critically, in the attack.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.

London's police chief has said the attackers have been identified, but the names have not been officially released.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick told Sky News on Monday she would not release further details in what she described as a fast-moving investigation, not would she say whether authorities were familiar with the men ahead of the attack.

.