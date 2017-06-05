The Latest: London police nab 2 more bridge attack suspects

LONDON (AP) — The latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

London police have raided raid two addresses and detained "a number" of people suspected of some connection to the Saturday night car attack and knife rampage on London Bridge. Seven people were killed by the three attackers, and 21 remain in critical condition.

Following Monday's dawn raids, lone local resident tweeted: "It woke me up along with the whole street. Extremely loud bangs followed by gunshot bangs. All ok - very shaken residents nearby though."

___

5:00 a.m.

Australia's prime minister says up to four Australians were victims of the van and knife attacks on London Bridge and in London's Borough Market.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull says two Australians who both were stabbed in the neck are recovering. Candice Hedge is being treated in St. Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison received stitches and was on his way home to Australia.

He says the government has "very real concerns" about another two Australians. Turnbull would give no details about their circumstances.

He told reporters: "We have been in touch with their families" as Australian authorities try to confirm the status of the two people.

Hedge was working as a waitress and was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table. Morrison was stabbed while leaving a bar where he watched the Champions League soccer final.

___

4:00 a.m.

The Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed was struck by the van on the London Bridge.

The sister of Christine Archibald's fiance said in a Facebook message to The Associated Press that the two were on the bridge when Archibald was hit.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe says her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held her and she died in his arms. She was 30.

The Archibald family said earlier in a statement that she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald "would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them "Chrissy sent you"

____

12:18 a.m.

Australia's foreign minister says three Australians have been injured in the knife attacks at London Bridge and in London's Borough Market.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop says Candice Hedge is recovering in St. Thomas' Hospital and Andrew Morrison had received stitches for a wound and was on his way home to Australia. Both had been stabbed in the neck. The government is still making inquiries into the third Australian's condition.

Hedge, a 34-year-old waitress, has been living in Britain for about a year and was working in the Borough Markets area where witnesses say she was stabbed as she tried to hide under a table.

She posted on social media: "Hey everyone, just so you know im doing ok. Bit of pain but I will survive."

Morrison, an electrician from Darwin, posted on social media that he had been stabbed leaving Belushi's London Bridge bar after watching the Champions League soccer final.

Morrison said in a video: "All of a sudden this guy comes up with a knife. I just, like, push him off. I walk into a pub and I'm like: 'Someone help me, I've just been stabbed.' "

___

10:45 p.m.

The SITE Intelligence Group says Islamic State's news agency is claiming fighters for the extremist group carried out the van and knife attack in London that left seven people dead.

SITE said in a statement Sunday that the Islamic State's Aamaq news service cited "a security source" in the Arabic-language posting claiming the attack.

Islamic State has often made such claims not just when it has sent attackers, but when extremists carrying out deadly plots were inspired by the group's ideology.

It's the third attack this year that Islamic State has claimed in Britain, after the bombing in Manchester and a similar attack in the heart of London in March.

The three attackers in Saturday's attack have not been identified.

___

10:30 p.m.

A Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the London van and knife attacks has been identified by her family as Christine Archibald.

The Archibald family said in a statement released by the Canadian government on Sunday she worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

Her family in Castlegar, British Columbia, says Archibald "would have had no understanding of the callous cruelty that caused her death."

They say she was 30 years old.

They asked those who want to honor her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them "Chrissy sent you. "

___

10:25 p.m.

The city of London is convening a public vigil for the seven people killed in the van and knife attack on London Bridge and at nearby restaurants.

A statement from Mayor Sadiq Khan's office said the vigil will be held at 6 p.m. local time on Monday at Potters Fields Park, an open space which surrounds City Hall on the River Thames near Tower Bridge.

The mayor's office says the gathering is an opportunity for Londoners and visitors "to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday's attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life."

Participants also will be invited to place flowers by the flagpoles outside City Hall.

The invitation issued by Khan's office says the vigil also is meant to show "We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism."

___