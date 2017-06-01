Chinese Taipei team sets new national record at World Table Tennis Championships

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Last Saturday, Taiwan's mixed doubles table tennis duo, Chen Chien-an (陳健安) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜), placed second at the Liebherr 2017 Word Table Tennis Championships.

The victory shatters Taiwan's previous best finish in mixed doubles at the event and other major international table tennis tournaments.

After a breakneck competition in the semi-finals, Taiwan defeated its Hong Kong rivals in a 4 to 3 victory, advancing to the finals.

The team played seven intense matches in the final round against Japanese players, Maharu Yoshimura and Kasumi Ishikawa. Taiwan finished second (8-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 11-9, 11-5). Advancing so far in the finals however is considered a win-win, a landmark progression for Taiwan team.



The Chinese Taipei Table Tennis Association rates Chen second best out of the male players and Cheng is rated first among the women. Chen and Cheng first competed together on the international stage at the 2015 Gwangju Universiade in South Korea, finishing bronze in the mixed doubles category.

The World Table Tennis Championships have been held every other year since 1926. Taiwan has been competing in the league as Chinese Taipei since 1983.

To date, Taiwan is overall ranked 17th against 222 other recognized table tennis federations, medalling a total of ten times (1 gold, 3 silver, 6 bronze). The leaders of the table tennis world are the Chinese, Hungarian, and Japanese teams, with 389, 210, and 154 total medals respectively.



