Truck and bus collide in north India, killing 22 passengers

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Police say a bus has slammed into a truck in northern India, killing 22 people and injuring more than a dozen.

Police official Santosh Yadav says the bus was carrying 37 passengers when it collided head-on with the truck and caught fire early Monday near the city of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh state.

He says 22 bus passengers were killed and 15 others were injured. The bus driver and conductor escaped with only minor scratches. The driver of the truck was not injured.

Yadav says the bus's fuel tank exploded and caught fire after the collision, trapping the passengers inside.

India's roads are among the world's deadliest, with more than 110,000 people killed annually. Most accidents are blamed on reckless driving, poor road maintenance or aging vehicles.