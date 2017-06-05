South Korea plans $10 billion extra budget to create jobs

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it has drawn up an 11.2 trillion won ($10 billion) extra budget to create jobs.

Finance Ministry said Monday that about half of the stimulus package will be allocated to add 71,000 jobs in the public sector including teachers, police, firefighters and social workers.

The ministry said the budget will also support women on maternity leave, jobs at small- and medium-sized firms and jobs for the elderly.

President Moon Jae-in promised to put jobs at the center of his economic policy during his election campaign. Despite recovery in exports and economic growth, inequality in income distributions has grown while youth unemployment hovers near all-time highs.

The stimulus package is subject to approval by parliament where the ruling party controls 120 out of 300 seats.