BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|101
|000—2
|6
|0
|Toronto
|000
|002
|01x—3
|7
|1
Severino, Clippard (8) and G.Sanchez; Stroman, Loup (7), Joe Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Joe Smith 2-0. L_Clippard 0-3. Sv_R.Osuna (13). HRs_Toronto, Donaldson, Smoak.
___
|Boston
|201
|002
|101—7
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|000—3
|9
|1
Sale, Boyer (7), Scott (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon; Tillman, Wright (7), Bleier (9) and Pena. W_Sale 7-2. L_Tillman 1-3. HRs_Boston, Benintendi 2.
___
|Cleveland
|040
|211
|000—8
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
Bauer, McAllister (5), B.Shaw (6), A.Miller (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez; Skoglund, T.Wood (3), Maness (4), Young (6), McCarthy (8) and Butera. W_Otero 1-0. L_Skoglund 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis.
___
|Chicago
|101
|000
|020—4
|13
|2
|Detroit
|000
|103
|003—7
|10
|0
Holmberg, Swarzak (4), Beck (6), Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (8) and K.Smith; Verlander, Saupold (3), A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (8), J.Wilson (9) and J.Hicks. W_J.Wilson 2-1. L_Dav.Robertson 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Frazier. Detroit, Upton, Martinez.
___
|Houston
|212
|110
|000—7
|9
|0
|Texas
|000
|011
|000—2
|6
|1
Peacock, Sipp (7), Feliz (7), Gregerson (9) and Gattis; M.Perez, Barnette (4), N.Martinez (6) and Chirinos. W_Peacock 3-0. L_M.Perez 2-6. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer 2, Gurriel. Texas, Odor.
___
|Minnesota
|001
|002
|000—3
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
Berrios, Duffey (7), Rogers (8), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro; Nolasco, Alvarez (6), Petit (7), Middleton (8), Norris (9) and Graterol. W_Berrios 4-1. L_Nolasco 2-6. Sv_Kintzler (15). HRs_Minnesota, Sano, Castro.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|200
|203
|00x—7
|11
|0
E.Ramirez, Pruitt (5), Alvarado (7), Farquhar (8) and Sucre; Miranda and Zunino. W_Miranda 6-2. L_E.Ramirez 3-1. HRs_Seattle, Cruz.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Washington
|000
|003
|035—11
|11
|0
|Oakland
|010
|000
|216—10
|10
|0
Roark, Glover (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters; Gray, Madson (8), Montas (8), J.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Roark 6-2. L_Madson 1-4. Sv_Kelley (4). HRs_Washington, Wieters, Taylor, Zimmerman. Oakland, Joyce, Davis.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|202
|100
|123—11
|15
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|7
|2
Williams, Marinez (8), Watson (9) and Cervelli; Pill, Sewald (6), Edgin (7), Ramirez (8), Smoker (9) and T.d'Arnaud. W_Williams 3-3. L_Pill 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen.
___
|Atlanta
|135
|020
|002—13
|14
|0
|Cincinnati
|200
|321
|000—
|8
|12
|1
Teheran, Motte (6), Krol (7), L.Jackson (9) and Flowers; Garrett, Buchanan (3), B.Wood (9) and Barnhart. W_Teheran 5-4. L_Garrett 3-4. HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Inciarte, Santana. Cincinnati, Alcantara, Cozart 2.
___
|Arizona
|101
|300
|000—5
|8
|2
|Miami
|031
|010
|10x—6
|12
|1
Shipley, De La Rosa (6), Bradley (7), Chafin (8) and Iannetta; Worley, McGowan (4), Barraclough (6), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Ellis. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_De La Rosa 2-1. Sv_A.Ramos (8). HRs_Miami, Moore.
___
|San Francisco
|102
|002
|200—7
|7
|1
|Philadelphia
|221
|010
|12x—9
|10
|1
M.Moore, Kontos (5), Gearrin (6), Osich (7), Law (7) and Hundley, Posey; Hellickson, E.Ramos (6), Rodriguez (7), L.Garcia (7), Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Neshek 1-1. L_Law 3-1. Sv_Neris (5). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford, Nunez. Philadelphia, Franco, Herrera, Galvis 2.
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|110
|000
|01x—3
|5
|1
Maeda, Dayton (5), Fields (6), Stripling (7), Romo (8) and Grandal; Davies, Drake (7), J.Barnes (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Davies 6-3. L_Maeda 4-3. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames, Santana.
___
|Colorado
|000
|300
|000—3
|9
|0
|San Diego
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Hoffman, McGee (8), Holland (9) and Wolters; Cosart, Stammen (5), Yates (6), Buchter (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Hoffman 3-0. L_Cosart 0-2. Sv_Holland (21). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.
___
|St. Louis
|000
|402
|000—6
|6
|1
|Chicago
|001
|500
|10x—7
|9
|0
Wacha, Lyons (5), Cecil (6), Bowman (7), Rosenthal (8) and Molina; Hendricks, Grimm (5), Rondon (6), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Uehara (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Strop 2-2. L_Bowman 1-2. Sv_Uehara (2). HRs_St. Louis, Piscotty. Chicago, Happ 2.