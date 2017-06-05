BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/06/05 10:58
Sunday's Major League Baseball Linescores

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE
New York 000 101 000—2 6 0
Toronto 000 002 01x—3 7 1

Severino, Clippard (8) and G.Sanchez; Stroman, Loup (7), Joe Smith (8), R.Osuna (9) and Maile. W_Joe Smith 2-0. L_Clippard 0-3. Sv_R.Osuna (13). HRs_Toronto, Donaldson, Smoak.

___

Boston 201 002 101—7 9 0
Baltimore 300 000 000—3 9 1

Sale, Boyer (7), Scott (8), M.Barnes (9) and Leon; Tillman, Wright (7), Bleier (9) and Pena. W_Sale 7-2. L_Tillman 1-3. HRs_Boston, Benintendi 2.

___

Cleveland 040 211 000—8 9 0
Kansas City 000 000 000—0 7 1

Bauer, McAllister (5), B.Shaw (6), A.Miller (8), Allen (9) and R.Perez; Skoglund, T.Wood (3), Maness (4), Young (6), McCarthy (8) and Butera. W_Otero 1-0. L_Skoglund 1-1. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis.

___

Chicago 101 000 020—4 13 2
Detroit 000 103 003—7 10 0

Holmberg, Swarzak (4), Beck (6), Kahnle (7), Dav.Robertson (8) and K.Smith; Verlander, Saupold (3), A.Wilson (7), Stumpf (8), Greene (8), J.Wilson (9) and J.Hicks. W_J.Wilson 2-1. L_Dav.Robertson 3-2. HRs_Chicago, Frazier. Detroit, Upton, Martinez.

___

Houston 212 110 000—7 9 0
Texas 000 011 000—2 6 1

Peacock, Sipp (7), Feliz (7), Gregerson (9) and Gattis; M.Perez, Barnette (4), N.Martinez (6) and Chirinos. W_Peacock 3-0. L_M.Perez 2-6. HRs_Houston, Correa, Springer 2, Gurriel. Texas, Odor.

___

Minnesota 001 002 000—3 8 0
Los Angeles 001 100 000—2 7 0

Berrios, Duffey (7), Rogers (8), Belisle (8), Kintzler (9) and J.Castro; Nolasco, Alvarez (6), Petit (7), Middleton (8), Norris (9) and Graterol. W_Berrios 4-1. L_Nolasco 2-6. Sv_Kintzler (15). HRs_Minnesota, Sano, Castro.

___

Tampa Bay 000 000 010—1 4 0
Seattle 200 203 00x—7 11 0

E.Ramirez, Pruitt (5), Alvarado (7), Farquhar (8) and Sucre; Miranda and Zunino. W_Miranda 6-2. L_E.Ramirez 3-1. HRs_Seattle, Cruz.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Washington 000 003 035—11 11 0
Oakland 010 000 216—10 10 0

Roark, Glover (8), Kelley (9) and Wieters; Gray, Madson (8), Montas (8), J.Smith (9) and Vogt. W_Roark 6-2. L_Madson 1-4. Sv_Kelley (4). HRs_Washington, Wieters, Taylor, Zimmerman. Oakland, Joyce, Davis.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 202 100 123—11 15 0
New York 010 000 000— 1 7 2

Williams, Marinez (8), Watson (9) and Cervelli; Pill, Sewald (6), Edgin (7), Ramirez (8), Smoker (9) and T.d'Arnaud. W_Williams 3-3. L_Pill 0-2. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen.

___

Atlanta 135 020 002—13 14 0
Cincinnati 200 321 000— 8 12 1

Teheran, Motte (6), Krol (7), L.Jackson (9) and Flowers; Garrett, Buchanan (3), B.Wood (9) and Barnhart. W_Teheran 5-4. L_Garrett 3-4. HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Inciarte, Santana. Cincinnati, Alcantara, Cozart 2.

___

Arizona 101 300 000—5 8 2
Miami 031 010 10x—6 12 1

Shipley, De La Rosa (6), Bradley (7), Chafin (8) and Iannetta; Worley, McGowan (4), Barraclough (6), J.Garcia (7), Wittgren (7), Phelps (8), A.Ramos (9) and Ellis. W_Wittgren 1-0. L_De La Rosa 2-1. Sv_A.Ramos (8). HRs_Miami, Moore.

___

San Francisco 102 002 200—7 7 1
Philadelphia 221 010 12x—9 10 1

M.Moore, Kontos (5), Gearrin (6), Osich (7), Law (7) and Hundley, Posey; Hellickson, E.Ramos (6), Rodriguez (7), L.Garcia (7), Neshek (8), Neris (9) and Rupp. W_Neshek 1-1. L_Law 3-1. Sv_Neris (5). HRs_San Francisco, Crawford, Nunez. Philadelphia, Franco, Herrera, Galvis 2.

___

Los Angeles 000 000 000—0 3 0
Milwaukee 110 000 01x—3 5 1

Maeda, Dayton (5), Fields (6), Stripling (7), Romo (8) and Grandal; Davies, Drake (7), J.Barnes (7), Knebel (9) and Pina. W_Davies 6-3. L_Maeda 4-3. Sv_Knebel (5). HRs_Milwaukee, Thames, Santana.

___

Colorado 000 300 000—3 9 0
San Diego 000 010 000—1 3 0

Hoffman, McGee (8), Holland (9) and Wolters; Cosart, Stammen (5), Yates (6), Buchter (8), Maurer (9) and Hedges. W_Hoffman 3-0. L_Cosart 0-2. Sv_Holland (21). HRs_San Diego, Renfroe.

___

St. Louis 000 402 000—6 6 1
Chicago 001 500 10x—7 9 0

Wacha, Lyons (5), Cecil (6), Bowman (7), Rosenthal (8) and Molina; Hendricks, Grimm (5), Rondon (6), Strop (6), Edwards (8), Uehara (9) and Montero, Contreras. W_Strop 2-2. L_Bowman 1-2. Sv_Uehara (2). HRs_St. Louis, Piscotty. Chicago, Happ 2.