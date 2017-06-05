LEADING OFF: Astros seek 11th straight win, Dodgers vs Nats

A look at what's happening all around the majors Monday:

TEXAS 10-STEP

The Houston Astros have won 10 straight games, matching the Texas Rangers for the longest streak in the majors this season. They'll try to get No. 11 when they open a series against the Kansas City Royals. This roll has Houston running away with the AL West already, 13 1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners and 15 clear of the Rangers. Mike Fiers (2-2, 4.96) starts the opener for Houston against Ian Kennedy (0-5, 5.12).

CONTENDER CLASH

Fresh off a series win over the NL Central-leading Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers return home to open a three-game series against the NL East-leading Washington Nationals. It's the first meeting this year between two of the top squads in the NL. Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-5) takes the hill for the Dodgers against Washington's Gio Gonzalez (4-1).

BACK IN IT

Toronto has its season back on track after a miserable start and trails the first-place Yankees by only 5 1/2 games. Now the Blue Jays will try to get starter J.A. Happ into the win column in the opener of a series at Oakland. Happ (0-3, 4.50) missed six weeks with a left elbow issue, returning last week and allowing two runs in four innings in a win over Cincinnati. Sean Manaea (4-3, 3.91) is set to pitch for the Athletics.

GOOD RETURNS

Junior Guerra has been excellent since coming off the DL, a run he'll try to extend when his Brewers open a home series against San Francisco. Guerra (1-0, 1.84) injured his right calf on opening day and has made two starts since returning, going 1-0 with an 0.77 ERA. Jeff Samardzija (1-7, 4.63) is up for the Giants.

