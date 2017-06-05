Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 5 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Agriculture Council to crack down on vegetable speculation
@China Times: Lawmakers urge spending more on flood prevention projects
@Liberty Times: 7 dead, 48 injured in London terror attack
@Apple Daily: 7 dead, 48 injured in London terror attack
@Economic Daily News: TSMC to take on Samsung with new non-volatile memory
@Commercial Times: Artificial intelligence takes off as AlphaGo retires from competition
